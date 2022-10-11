Smallville Alum Tom Welling Joins the Cast of The Winchesters

Smallville alum Tom Welling is headed to The Winchesters. Announced at New York Comic Con over the weekend, Welling is set to join the Supernatural prequel series in the role of Samuel Campbell, father of Mary (Meg Donnelly) and grandfather of Mary and John Winchester's sons, Sam and Dean. The character was originally played by Mitch Pileggi on Supernatural.

The character is described by Deadline as being the patriarch of the Campbell Hunting family and taught Mary everything she knows. He's gruff and pragmatic, a veteran Hunter who prefers actions over words and is very his way or the highway. However, when Samuel teams up with Mary and her friends to save the world, he has to not only defeat the most dangerous monster he's ever faced, but he'll have to mend his broken relationship with his daughter as well. Welling is set to make his debut as Samuel in the seventh episode of The Winchesters.

What is The Winchesters about?

According to the series' official description, "Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line not only to save their love, but the entire world." The series is set to dive into the couple's origin story and will be narrated by Dean.

How does The Winchesters fit into established Supernatural canon?

According to Ackles, canon that was already established with John and Mary in Supernatural — particularly their lineage as members of the Men of Letters and a family of monster hunters — will be navigated in a unique way in the prequel series.

"That's kind of the exciting thing, in my opinion, is that the waypoints or the tentpoles that were established on the mothership, as we lovingly call it, those will get touched on," Ackles previously said. "But we'll get to those waypoints in a way that we probably didn't expect. And that's what we're really having fun with is, like, the story is coming together. It's not the washed version. It's not the sugar-coated version of how mom and dad met. This is like what really happened."

He continued, "But we do play into the moments that were discussed and that were talked about, just maybe in a slightly varied way that seems like, 'Whoa, wait, we knew that happened, but I didn't know that's why it happened or that's how it happened.'"

Who stars in The Winchesters?

In addition to Ackles and Donnelly, The Winchesters stars Drake Rodger as John Winchester, Bianca Kajilich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez. It was also recently announced that Bridget Regan, who may be best known to The CW audiences for her appearance as Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy on Batwoman, had been cast as Rockin' Roxy, a character described as a "honey-voiced pirate radio DJ" who has taken over the airwaves in Lawrence, Kansas to "broadcast a wicked new sound. Not surprisingly, being the world of Supernatural and all, Roxy's listeners aren't all of the human variety."

The Winchesters will debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.