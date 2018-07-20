‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Would Do An Animated Revival

Add Kristin Kreuk to the list of Smallville alumni who would consider doing an animated follow-up to the long-running Superman prequel series.

Kreuk is at least the third — after Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum anwered affirmatively to the question at Awesome Con in April — to say she would be willing, citing a chance to play off her old co-stars as a factor.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Kreuk told ComicBook.com. “I’ve never thought about it, but that sounds like it could be a lot of fun.”

Kreuk is currently filming the second season of her CBC legal drama Burden of Truth, which will make its U.S. premiere on The CW on Wednesday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

That series stars Kreuk as Joanna Hanley, a big-city lawyer with small-town roots. After briefly returning home to defend a pharmaceutical company accused of contributing to a number of local ailments, Hanley decides to remain behind and help her hometown recover from a mysterious health crisis.

Kreuk, who appeared in the long-running CW series Beauty and the Beast after leaving Smallville, told ComicBook.com that she was glad to be working with The CW again — even if she laughed at our suggestion that they should really just invest in keeping her around full time.

“I am so happy to be back with the home network,” Kreuk said. “I love Mark Pedowitz so much, and it really feels wonderful to be with people that I know and who I care about and they care about me. It’s pretty special.”

Busy with other work, Kreuk had not heard about Welling and Rosenbaum’s animated comments, and was somewhat surprised — until we reminded her that animation meant no having to slip into familiar costumes.

“Michael wouldn’t want to shave his head again, I’m fairly certain,” Kreuk said with a laugh. “But yeah, that would be a lot of fun. I haven’t seen those guys in a long time.”

Smallville focused on Clark Kent’s life before becoming Superman, and during its 10 seasons explored all sorts of places within the DC Universe. Stars Welling (Clark) and Rosenbaum (Lex) have since moved on to other things, but both appear regularly at comic book and pop culture conventions. Both Rosenbaum (who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2) and Welling (who played a key role in the third season of Lucifer) have remained firmly entrenched in geek culture. Kreuk is no stranger to that scene, having in movies such as Snow White: The Fairest of Them All and Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, but it is less a part of her day-to-day identity now.