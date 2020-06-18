New Smurfs Series Heading to Nickelodeon

The Smurfs are finally set to make their long-waited return to television! Nickelodeon announced on Thursday that it had partnered with The Smurfs worldwide licensors LAFIC Belgium and IMPS to deliver a brand new TV series based on the classic family property. ViacomCBS' Nickelodeon network is developing a CG-animated Smurfs series for a new generation, which is set to premiere in 2021. In addition to the development rights, ViacomCBS will also control the global licensing rights to the characters.

This new series will feature all of the classic Smurfs characters that fans have come to love over the years. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy, and many others will all be making their return with the new Nickelodeon deal. While the show is aiming for a 2021 debut, there will be a brand new product line on the way in 2022.

“The Smurfs is an iconic global franchise that has resonated with audiences for decades,” said Pam Kaufman, President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “By partnering with LAFIG, we are able to join our creative forces to bring an all-new line of consumer products across multiple categories to consumers, along with a fresh and original animated series.”

William Renaud will be directing The Smurfs with Peter Saisselin and Amy Serafin serving as writers. The show will be overseen by Layla Lewis and Dana Cluverius.



“The Smurfs have entertained generations of kids and families globally, and we are thrilled to bring these identifiable characters, their stories and universal themes of cooperation, sharing and caring for their community to Nickelodeon,” said Layla Lewis, Senior Vice President, Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships.



“I am extremely proud and happy to have Nickelodeon and its fantastic team to represent our Smurf brand both for the broadcast of our beautiful New TV series and as an agent," said Véronique Culliford, Founder & President of IMPS/LAFIG. "We are making history again more than 40 years after the global success of the first TV series of the Smurfs, which is broadcast in more than 100 countries still today! I am convinced that we could not have found a better partner to smurf our beautiful blue planet."

Are you looking forward to seeing a new Smurfs TV series next year? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.