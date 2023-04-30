SNL Alum Aidy Bryant Cast in Peacock's Lonely Hearts Club Series

Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant has been cast in Peacock's upcoming dramedy thriller, Lonely Hearts Club. The series, which is executive produced by Beau Is Afraid filmmaker Ari Aster, is based on an episode of the Crime Junkies podcast, entitled "Infamous: The 'Lonely Hearts' Killers". According to Variety, Bryant will write and executive produce alongside Rob Klein. Ashley Flowers and Kevin Mills are executive producing for Audiochuck, which is parent of Crime Junkies.

The darkly comedic true crime thriller is about a lonely woman who falls in love with a handsome — but not especially bright — con man. The pair end up forming a sort of "Loser Bonnie and Clyde" partnership that leads to lies, murder, and the electric chair. As was noted above, the series is based on an episode of the Crime Junkies podcast hosted by Flowers and Brit Prawat, which tells the story of real-life killers Raymond Fernandez and Martha Beck.

Bryant previously co-created, co-wrote, and starred in Hulu's Shrill. She also appears in Netflix's Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources which has been renewed for a second and final season. Bryant previously appeared on Saturday Night Live for 10 years, departing the series after its 47th season. After the announcement that she would be departing SNL, Bryant opened up about how COVID was a factor in her time on the series.

"If it weren't for COVID, I probably would have left a few years earlier," Bryant said. "But it was such a huge change. When COVID hit, it was so jarring that we were all like, 'I'm definitely going to come back next year.' And then I had to shoot Shrill for half of last season, and so I missed a lot. And then it was like, 'Well, now I should go back one more.' I kept trying to seek one last normal year. This year wasn't the normal year that I hoped for, but it was closer to that. It was like, 'OK, it's really time now.' And 10 felt like a nice, solid round number."

Lonely Hearts Club does not yet have an expected release date.

What do you think about Bryant's new project? Are you familiar with the episode of Crime Junkies? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.