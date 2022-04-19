Netflix has renewed two major fan favorites for new seasons in one go! It can be tough getting to know a new Netflix series as it can be tough to predict whether or not the interest will be there to move a particular project forward. But it’s not the case for Big Mouth‘s extended universe of projects as not only has the main series been officially renewed for a new season, but its recent spin-off series Human Resources has been confirmed to return for new episodes as well. So fans of these major animated favorites are in for a big comeback for both!

Netflix has officially announced (via press release) that with Big Mouth returning to Netflix with Season 6 of the fan-favorite animated series later this year, fans can fully enjoy the next season knowing that it has been renewed for a Season 7 as well. This is not the only new season for the Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin produced universe either as their newest spin-off series, Human Resources, will be returning for Season 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately there are no release details for the upcoming seasons just yet, but it’s no surprise seeing them picked up for new episodes considering how much of a hit they have been for Netflix. Big Mouth’s fifth season quickly climbed up the Netflix Top 10 charts, overtaking some major competitors when it made its debut and there’s a huge amount of anticipation for what’s to come next. As for Human Resources, the new series debuted to a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and was just as quick of a hit for the streaming service as its predecessor was.

If you’re curious about Big Mouth or Human Resources, you can now find both series streaming with Netflix. Human Resources is officially described as such, “From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Big Mouth and Human Resources picked up for some new seasons? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!