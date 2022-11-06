Saturday Night Live Viewers Applaud "Unhinged" Weekend Update Segment

Despite Saturday Night Live being as divisive as ever, the sketch comedy's "Weekend Update" segment usually always delivers. The latest episode of Season 48 was no exception, with fans raving about the show's bizarre jabs from Colin Jost and Michael Che. So much so, the segment became a trend late Saturday night on Twitter—even though it lampooned Elon Musk's recent purchase of the microblogging platform. Other jokes included a reference to NASA's eerie new photo of a "smiling" sun while touching on the continued controversies surrounding Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and NBA player Kyrie Irving.

Cecily Strong then joined the segment, touching on the importance of women's right during the upcoming midterm elections while under the guise of a cross-country truck driver. Like last week's segment, this week's was also cut short, with Strong being the only guest compared to the bit's usual two-guest minimum. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!