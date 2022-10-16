Saturday Night Live Fans Roast Weekend Update, "Hasn't Been Good in Awhile"
Saturday Night Live is only on its third episode of season 48 but Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che is already taking some heat from viewers. The SNL audience seem divided on what's being done with the regular segment on the weekly comedy, but others are calling it worse than ever. One Twitter user put the sketch on blast, writing: "weekend update is the worst part of the show lol..hasn't been good in awhile," with another writing "If you laugh at Weekend Update you are a bad person." You can see the other reactions to the latest Weekend Update and watch it for yourself below.
Naturally a lot of tonight's edition featured political jokes, lampooning former president Donald Trump but also Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Mitch McConnell. A surprise appearance by stars Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner did happen, with the pair appearing as Texas parents concerned about children watching the new Hocus Pocus movie. New cast member Devon Walker also appeared in his own segment, but all that wasn't enough to convince some.
It’s Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/Gg53aemECP— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 16, 2022
Worst part of the show
#SNL weekend update is the worst part of the show lol..hasn’t been good in awhile— Ashley Lewis Grey 🇯🇲♋️♏️♏️ (@HandsondeckGrey) October 16, 2022
Lame
This part is lame to me. #SNL #WeekendUpdate #SaturdayNightLive— Paul Williams (@RockyTopFan8) October 16, 2022
really??
@ColinJost really?? Three ableist jokes in a row? 🙄 #snl— Goldie Bear Momma (@goldiebearmomma) October 16, 2022
Was good until...
Weekend update was good until whatever the hell that seizing was on my screen— i talked to the lady (@Kailas215) October 16, 2022
Worst
can we agree weekend update is the worst part of the show #snl pic.twitter.com/WI2bDjw9Bp— whitney kewchston (@bvdgvy) October 16, 2022
bad
If you laugh at Weekend Update you are a bad person.— dinodoode (@dinodoodeTV) October 16, 2022
is it over
has weekend update been 12 hours this entire time and I didn't know— 🍦I’m deadass!🍦 (@shewantstomoves) October 16, 2022
uhhhh
Weeks since last Weekend Update pedophile joke: 0— LeeAnne Lowry (@LeeAnneLNews) October 16, 2022
these kids ain't it
I’m not a fan of new SNL cast members essentially doing their stand-up routine on Weekend Update. I know they’re looking for a replacement for Pete Davidson, but these kids ain’t it.— Your Friend Christopher (@The_Vole) October 16, 2022