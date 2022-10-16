Saturday Night Live Fans Roast Weekend Update, "Hasn't Been Good in Awhile"

Saturday Night Live is only on its third episode of season 48 but Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che is already taking some heat from viewers. The SNL audience seem divided on what's being done with the regular segment on the weekly comedy, but others are calling it worse than ever. One Twitter user put the sketch on blast, writing: "weekend update is the worst part of the show lol..hasn't been good in awhile," with another writing "If you laugh at Weekend Update you are a bad person." You can see the other reactions to the latest Weekend Update and watch it for yourself below.

Naturally a lot of tonight's edition featured political jokes, lampooning former president Donald Trump but also Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Mitch McConnell. A surprise appearance by stars Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner did happen, with the pair appearing as Texas parents concerned about children watching the new Hocus Pocus movie. New cast member Devon Walker also appeared in his own segment, but all that wasn't enough to convince some.