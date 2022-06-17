The journey is almost over for TNT's Snowpiercer. The live-action series, which is based on the graphic novel Le Transperceneige as well as the 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-Ho, will be ending after its upcoming fourth season on the network. According to reports released on Friday, the options to renew the contracts of the show's ensemble cast were not picked up, releasing the actors to book roles in other projects. Season 4 of the series is currently in production, and is expected to air at a later date.

"We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever."

Snowpiercer is set in 2026, seven years after the world becomes a frozen wasteland, and follows the remnants of humanity who have taken shelter on a perpetually moving luxury train. The series stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Archie Panjabi, Clark Gregg, and Steven Ogg. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson.

"It was an interesting fan base to come on board," Hall told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "I think that a lot of people are looking for an escape from what's going on right now, so sci-fi and kind of this post-apocalyptic fantasy world. It's sci-fi, but it's also great because the themes in it are very much what's happening in the world, like current events, but it is wrapped in this kind of sci-fi feel. So you can see it happening in front of you, but it doesn't hit as close to home as perhaps watching something that's more based in reality and what's going on right now."

Snowpiercer has had a unique journey to the small screen, after several years of remaining in development hell, as well as multiple network changes between TNT and its sister network, TBS. When Snowpiercer's fourth and final season airs, it will mark the final scripted series on TNT, with the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly cutting scripted programming development at the network as well as TBS.

h/t: Deadline