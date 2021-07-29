Snowpiercer Gets Early Season 4 Renewal

✖

It looks like the journey of TNT's Snowpiercer is far from over. On Thursday, it was announced that the series has officially scored an order for a fourth season, just as Season 3 of the series finishes filming. The news was officially made public by a video, which shows series star Daveed Diggs breaking the news. This marks the earliest renewal yet for the series, which is currently TNT's only ongoing scripted series.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement. “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into Season 4.”

The second season of Snowpiercer starred Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

Season 3 of Snowpiercer picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s hidden on the train, committed to the cause.

The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson. Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi produced the original Snowpiercer film back in 2013, and they also serve as executive producers for the new series.

"It was an interesting fan base to come on board," Hall told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year. "I think that a lot of people are looking for an escape from what's going on right now, so sci-fi and kind of this post-apocalyptic fantasy world. It's sci-fi, but it's also great because the themes in it are very much what's happening in the world, like current events, but it is wrapped in this kind of sci-fi feel. So you can see it happening in front of you, but it doesn't hit as close to home as perhaps watching something that's more based in reality and what's going on right now. I loved the graphic novel so much, and I was really excited to work on this show in general."

