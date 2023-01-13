Snowpiercer's Final Season Won't Air on TNT in Latest WBD Tax Write-off

Snowpiercer is the latest victim of Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting efforts. On Friday, new reports revealed that the upcoming fourth and final season of the series will not air on its existing home of TNT, seemingly so Warner Bros. Discovery can take a tax write-off on it. The series, which was the last original scripted series airing on TNT, was already cancelled after Season 4 last summer. That being said, the production company Tomorrow Studios is reportedly shopping around the new season — as well as potential prequel and sequel spinoffs — to a new home.

"We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer's extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

What is Snowpiercer about?

Snowpiercer is set in 2026, seven years after the world becomes a frozen wasteland, and follows the remnants of humanity who have taken shelter on a perpetually moving luxury train. The series stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Archie Panjabi, Clark Gregg, and Steven Ogg. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson. Snowpiercer has had a unique journey to the small screen, after several years of remaining in development hell, as well as multiple network changes between TNT and its sister network, TBS.

"It was an interesting fan base to come on board," Hall told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "I think that a lot of people are looking for an escape from what's going on right now, so sci-fi and kind of this post-apocalyptic fantasy world. It's sci-fi, but it's also great because the themes in it are very much what's happening in the world, like current events, but it is wrapped in this kind of sci-fi feel. So you can see it happening in front of you, but it doesn't hit as close to home as perhaps watching something that's more based in reality and what's going on right now."

h/t: Deadline