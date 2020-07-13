Snowpiercer Star Says Things Get a "Lot Weirder" in Season 2

✖

The first season of Snowpiercer had its season finale earlier this week and brought with it some major reveals, which included the appearance of a second train and actor Sean Bean making his presence known. While fans do know that a second season of the series is on the way, the coronavirus pandemic having shut down productions of nearly all movies and TV shows means we have no idea when that season could head into production, let alone when it could debut. Whenever we might get the continued adventures of the sci-fi series, star Sheila Vand promises that those season finale teases mean things will get even more bizarre in the next season.

"I'm trying to balance exactly what I'm allowed to reveal, because it's always so sticky with these things. But there is this whole other train, so another world kind of clashes with ours," Vand revealed to ComicBook.com. "What I can say is that there's another society of people operating a lot differently than the train from Season One. And what I think I can say is that it gets a lot weirder, that the people on the other train have not necessarily had the resources that we've had to survive, and so what they've gone through is a lot bleaker and it's led to some creepier and stranger things. And I'm into that because I like when the show leans more into the genre side of things. I think people can expect to see a bit more of that, a bit more of the sci-fi element of things, in Season Two."

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Luckily, no matter how long we might have to wait for that new season, fans will be able to check out Vand in the thriller The Rental, which marks Dave Franco's directorial debut.

In The Rental, two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, and Jeremy Allen White join Vand in this unnerving and sophisticated debut thriller.

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of Snowpiercer. The Rental lands in select drive-ins, theaters, and on VOD on July 24th.

