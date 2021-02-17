Snowpiercer Season 3 Casts Archie Panjabi

✖

Snowpiercer's sophomore season is currently in full swing, and fans are relishing in watching its ensemble of characters react to various narrative twists and turns. With the TNT series already being renewed for a third season, it's clear that its story is far from over -- and now the series will be enlisting an Emmy winner to continue to tell it. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Archie Panjabi will be joining the cast of Snowpiercer in a series regular role. Details are currently a mystery surrounding her character, outside of the fact that she is named Asha.

Panjabi is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Kalinda Sharma on CBS' The Good Wife. She also recently appeared on Blindspot and on the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True.

Panjabi's casting on Snowpiercer is definitely interesting, especially considering the relatively-contained nature that characters can join the series, which follows two trains that are traversing around an apocalyptic frozen tundra. There's always a chance that Panjabi could be a previously-unseen passenger on Big Alice, the second train that was introduced in the Season 1 finale, or a character that exists in some sort of flashback sequences.

The second season of Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson.

Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi produced the original Snowpiercer film back in 2013, and they also serve as executive producers for the new series.

"It was an interesting fan base to come on board," Hall told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview earlier this year. "I think that a lot of people are looking for an escape from what's going on right now, so sci-fi and kind of this post-apocalyptic fantasy world. It's sci-fi, but it's also great because the themes in it are very much what's happening in the world, like current events, but it is wrapped in this kind of sci-fi feel. So you can see it happening in front of you, but it doesn't hit as close to home as perhaps watching something that's more based in reality and what's going on right now. I loved the graphic novel so much, and I was really excited to work on this show in general."

(Photo: TNT, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

What do you think of Panjabi joining the cast of Snowpiercer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Snowpiercer airs Mondays at 9/8c on TNT.

h/t: Deadline