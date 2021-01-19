Snowpiercer Lands Early Season 3 Renewal Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

✖

TNT's TV iteration of Snowpiercer had a long and tumultuous journey to the screen, but the series finally debuted to big numbers and positive reviews last year. Starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, Snowpiercer managed to give fans a completely different story than the one they saw in Bong Joon Ho's feature film, while keeping things just as interesting. Ahead of next week's Season 2 premiere, fans of Snowpiercer are getting met with some good news, as the show has even more life left in its engines.

On Tuesday, TNT announced that Snowpiercer had been renewed for Season 3, which will continue the story of Mr. Wilford's ever-churning train. The second season of Snowpiercer is set to debut on TNT on January 25th.

The first season of Snowpiercer ended in a big way, as the revolution saw Layton (Diggs) take control of the train, just before Melanie (Connelly) discovered that Mr. Wilford was coming back. Wilford's rival train caught up to the Snowpiercer and saw its creator rejoin its citizens. It was revealed that Sean Bean was playing Mr. Wilford in Season 2 and that Melanie's daughter, Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), was working as Wilford's protege.

Snowpiercer debuted as the #1 new cable entertainment program this past May with 3.3 million viewers across both TNT and TBS. Those numbers were enough to make the series the top new cable program in all of 2020. Snowpiercer has reached 32 million viewers to-date across TNT's linear and digital platforms.

The second season of Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson.

Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi produced the original Snowpiercer film back in 2013, and they also serve as executive producers for the new series.

Are you looking forward to the debut of Snowpiercer Season 2? Are you surprised to see it get an order for Season 3 so quickly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Snowpiercer returns for its second season on Monday, January 25th at 9 pm ET on TNT.