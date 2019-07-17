Snowpiercer TV Series Teaser Released

The graphic novel La Transperceneige has earned a passionate following over the years, helping pave the way for the live-action feature film adaptation Snowpiercer in 2013. Starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton and from director Bong Joon-ho, the film grew the story’s fandom even further. Bringing the narrative to life for a TV series has been a much more difficult endeavor, with the adaptation going through various filmmakers and networks through development, leading fans to wonder if the project would be doomed before even debuting. TNT has attempted to restore our faith in the project by delivering the above teaser to build excitement for the series.

Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s original story depicted a scenario in which global governments attempt to control the global warming problem by releasing a chemical agent into the atmosphere, which inadvertently ignites a devastating ice age. Humanity is reduced to the 1,001-passenger train the Snowpiercer, which circles the globe in perpetuity.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson originally directed the series’ pilot, yet abandoned the project when the network asked for reshoots. This was in conjunction with the network, TBS at the time, parting ways with original showrunner Josh Friedman.

“The 72-page Snowpiercer TV pilot script by [Josh Friedman] is the best I’ve ever read,” Derrickson shared on Twitter. “The feature-length pilot I made from that script may be my best work. The new showrunner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots.”

While these behind-the-scenes troubles didn’t bode well for the franchise, it was renewed for a second season when the series moved to a different network, with the first season seemingly hinting at the concept’s potential.

One star of the new series, Aleks Paunovic, teased what audiences can expect from the new series.

“It’s different from the movie and the story, but all I can say is, reading the scripts, they’re fantastic. It’s captivating, and a lot of things happen that you go, ‘Oh, man, I never even thought of that,’” the actor confessed to ComicBook.com. “It’s definitely very exciting. I can’t really get too much into it, but I can definitely say that it’s something that keeps you going, for sure. Absolutely.”

Stay tuned for details on the Snowpiercer series, which is expected to debut sometime in 2020.

