Snowpiercer TV Series Finally Gets Premiere Date, New Trailer

After a years-long trek to the small screen, we finally know when TNT‘s Snowpiercer TV series will make its debut. During the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, it was confirmed that Snowpiercer will premiere on Sunday, May 31st, at 9/8c. This comes nearly a decade after the post-apocalyptic series, which will draw inspiration from the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, was first being developed for television. The news was accompanied by a brief trailer for the series, which you can check out below.

Le Trasperceneige was adapted into a Snowpiercer movie by Bong Joon Ho in 2013, which starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton. The cast of the television adaptation is set to include Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World, A Wrinkle in Time), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), and Alison Wright (The Americans). The series is showrun by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson.

“It’s been great.” star Aleks Paunovic previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s a massive ensemble. It’s an amazing cast. You know, Jennifer Connelly? Come on. And she’s been nothing but a pleasure to work with. An extremely smart actor. And all the creatives behind it, everybody behind the scenes and the actors, again, huge ensemble. So I’m just feeling very grateful that I get to be put in a spot to watch these people act. And having it on a TV series from a film that I thought was fantastic and them asking me to come aboard, no pun intended, to do the show, it’s been a blessing.”

The series is now back at TNT, after initially being developed for the network and briefly being moved over to TBS.

We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV, said in a statement when the series moved back to TNT. “While we are still adding dramas to TBS (such as Obliterated), after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep Snowpiercer on TNT. Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.”

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” Sarah Aubrey, Executive VP of Original Programming at TNT, said when the project was initially ordered to series. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

