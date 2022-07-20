South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Premiere Announced

Where were you on August 13th, 1997? On that fateful day, one of the most influential and longstanding animated series made its debut. South Park is still going strong 25 years later, and the folks behind the beloved series just announced an upcoming anniversary concert. The event is taking place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and will premiere on August 13th, exactly 25 years after the show debuted.

"South Park 25th Anniversary Concert with Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween will be filmed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will air 25 years to the date and time of South Park's August 13, 1997 series premiere on Comedy Central. The concert, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the renowned franchise with iconic songs from the historic series, will premiere Saturday, August 13th at 10 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available to stream the following day, Sunday, August 14th on Paramount+. It will also be available in international territories where the service is available," South Park Studios shared on YouTube. You can watch a teaser for the event below:

With any luck, the concert will feature some of the iconic songs from the 1999 Academy Award-nominated movie, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. The movie was scored by Marc Shaiman, a composer and lyricist who recently created the Broadway song in Hawkeye. Last year, ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Shaiman, and we asked about the impact of the South Park movie all these years later.

"Oh. Well, I mean, South Park lives on amazingly, even with all the new restrictions of what you're allowed to say or write about. God bless them, keep going on. I would hopefully think that we could still create that musical. I mean, that was the thrill of a lifetime. And not only did working on South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut led to me getting the call to write Hairspray, where I was able to say, 'I would want to write it only with Scott [Wittman] and I writing lyrics.' So that became the dream come true for Scott and I, and then Hairspray led to working on Mary Poppins Returns, another dream come true. And then who would've ever thought it would then also lead to a Marvel musical?"

