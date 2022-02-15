Paramount Reveals When South Park Will Leave HBO Max For Paramount+

Under Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s new South Park deal, the entire catalog will soon be under one roof. As revealed at Paramount’s annual investor’s event on Tuesday, the entire South Park catalog will be available on Paramount+ beginning in 2025. In 2019, HBO Max won a massive bidding war for the licensing rights to the show, and 25 seasons of the show have resided on the WarnerMedia-owned streamer since.

Fast forward to 2021, and Stone and Parker inked a massive new deal with Paramount, which results in six new seasons of the show on Comedy Central, and 14 feature-length movies. That means the show is currently under contract through Season 30 in 2027. That deal was reportedly worth in the neighborhood of $900 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” the duo said about the deal. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

McCarthy added, “Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount Plus.”

South Park is currently releasing new epiusodes on Comedy Central and the backlog can be streamed on HBO Max.