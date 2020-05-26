Netflix's Space Force Review Roundup

This weekend, one of Netflix's most highly-anticipated original series of the year finally arrives. The Office team of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell have reunited for a new show called Space Force, which is loosely based on the real-life military branch introduced by President Trump. This satirical series takes aim at the concept by following the people who are charged with bringing it all to fruition, mainly Carell's General Mark Naird. There has been a lot of hype surrounding Space Force ever since it was announced, mainly because it had Daniels and Carell attached. Will it live up to that hype? On Tuesday, the review embargo for Space Force lifted and critics who have screened the series were able to share their first thoughts. Surprisingly, the response has been fairly mixed, with quite a few folks disappointed in the series overall. It doesn't seem as though any of the reviews out there thing Space Force is very bad, but there are plenty that don't think it's particularly good. Many of these reviews cite the lofty expectations as a big reason why the series feels like a letdown, which makes sense given who's involved. Then again, there are a few reviews that praise Space Force for its brand of comedy and encourage people to watch it when it arrives on Friday. Take a look at what a few TV critics think about Space Force, beginning with our own Adam Barnhardt.

Adam Barnhardt - ComicBook.com "Space Force is delightfully absurd, a comedic light that comes along at the best possible time. The satire throughout is welcome comedy, poking fun at the notion that the United States government aims to convert soldiers into space-faring crimefighters. Admittedly, the parodies are a little too on-the-nose at times, removing the suspension of reality some might expect while they put on a movie or TV series. Even then, that's something that speaks volumes to the world we live in, rather than to the quality of the programming itself." You can read our full review here.

Caroline Framke - Variety "After watching the whole first season, it’s hard to say what kind of story or comedy Space Force is trying to be. This kind of identity crisis isn’t unique; most freshman comedies need a bit to settle into their grooves and ultimate intentions. Still, given the talent and enormous machine behind it, “Space Force” should by all rights be better than 'fine.'" You can read Variety's full review here.

Daniel Fienberg - The Hollywood Reporter "Space Force just isn't close to consistent — especially in the first half of the season, the misses outweigh the hits — and even as it settles into itself a little more, it's hard to buy all the eventual smoothing out of characters and plot lines from that choppy beginning. As star-studded, erratic sci-fi satires from spectacularly talented creators go, Space Force has a lot in common with HBO's maddening Avenue 5. Maybe both shows will work through their kinks by a second season, but don't go into this first set of Space Force episodes without expecting the rough patches." You can read The Hollywood Reporter's full review here.

Kristen Baldwin - EW "There’s an immense amount of talent on screen in Space Force, from the main ensemble to the recurring cast, which includes Jane Lynch, Patrick Warburton, Diedrich Bader, Fred Willard, Ben Schwartz, Dan Bakkedahl, and Jessica St. Clair. What the show lacks is any kind of comedic vision, or even a fully-formed concept. If space is a vacuum, Force is a kind of TV black hole: A-list stars and lots of Netflix money go in, and what comes out is a big old nothing." You can read EW's full review here.

Sonia Saraiya - Vanity Fair "It’s carried by Carell and Malkovich, who completely commit to their characters’ slowly fraying sanity, nailing every line. Both men are wearing their dignity like armor, as a defense against a world they no longer understand. They share wonder and awe for space; Space Force makes subtle homage to NASA’s biggest accomplishments and the best films about the final frontier, every one from Starship Troopers to The Martian. But there’s something terribly awry about their dreams, now that they have finally grasped them." You can read Vanity Fair's full review here.

Ben Travers - IndieWire “Space Force is a diversionary delight at best. Missed opportunities abound (whether it’s under-developed characters or first-draft jokes), and anyone expecting a Veep-level satire or Office-like innovation may be disappointed. Season 2, which seems inevitable given the talent involved, could easily go haywire or refine itself into something better. As it stands, “Space Force” is clearly made with joy. Maybe it won’t fill the Office-sized hole in Netflix subscribers’ hearts when the series leaves the service later this year, and perhaps it could serve a greater purpose than silly fun. But I certainly prefer this version over one that only aims to recreate the past." You can read IndieWire's full review here.