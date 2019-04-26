Supernatural Finale Sets Up the Last Season With A Zombie Apocalypse

The season finale of Supernatural went somewhere it has gone before — astonishingly meta — but in a way that was completely unexpected. As Sam and Dean tracked down Jack, fledgling antichrist and soulless murderer of their mother, Castiel decided to try and stop them. That led to a visit from Chuck Shurley, last seen in the season 11 finale. Chuck, as you might recall, was originally introduced as an eccentric writer but later revealed as God himself. In this episode, he provided Sam and Dean with a gun that would kill Jack — but it would take the bearer of the firearm with it.

Last chance to turn around before some major spoilers. Dean was committed to the idea of taking Jack down, Chuck was scared of Jack for some unexplained reason, and Sam might have been down with it if killing Jack didn’t cost him Dean. After all, he reasoned, losing Jack, Mary, and Dean in a short period of time was a bridge too far. It all came to a head in a cemetery, where Sam, Dean, and Castiel all faced off with Chuck and Jack. After Dean decided that his mother would not have wanted him to murder Jack, who had become a part of their family during his time with the Winchesters.

“I think when you look at Sam and Dean and the emotional journey they’re on and continue to be on during this episode and beyond, having mom back was the first piece of that, the first piece of feeling like a family,” showrunner Andrew Dabb told ComicBook.com during a recent interview, back before everything went wrong with Jack. “Now, the Mary they got back was not this loving, motherly June Clever type. She has her own problems, she has her own drama, she by her own admission can be a little bit cold sometimes, that comes from her background. As messed up as Sam and Dean’s background was, Mary’s was not a lot better and she suffers from that. And I think then they get Jack which is essentially like having a kid and they’ve done that for two years. They’re not a nuclear family necessarily, but they’re much more of a family than just Sam and Dean together on the road all the time, their family has grown.”

Before the big showdown, Sam had asked Chuck about the multiverse that the brothers encountered over the last couple of seasons, and how many worlds there were. Chuck assured him that of all of the Sams and all of the Deans in all of the multiverse, they were his favorite — that this was his “favorite show.” It was the kind of oddly meta thing taht you might expect, both from Supernatural and from Chuck, who noted at one point in the same conversation that he’s a writer, and “writers lie.” This came back later, when Dean refused to kill Jack with Chuck’s gun — supposedly the only thing that could kill Jack. When it became clear that no amount of prodding could force Dean to kill Jack, he did it himself — with a snap of his fingers. While Jack was suffering and dying, Sam snapped, grabbed the gun, and shot Chuck. Briefly, everything went black — a reference to Chuck’s earlier claim that if he were to die, existence would, too.

Instead, he returned (writers lie, remember?) and, infuriated at Dean for failing to fulfill the “father killing his son” drama that would have made for a perfect ending and at Sam for shooting him, told Sam that if this is how they wanted it, it was over. God, apparently, has cancelled His favorite show — and besides the meta-commentary that comes with that being the cliffhanger leading into the fifteenth and final season, there was an accompanying zombie apocalypse, as Chuck rose hundreds of souls from Hell to swarm Sam, Dean, and Cas as well as terrorizing the community around them.

What’s next? Well, we will found out in the fall, when Supernatural returns for its fifteenth and final season.

