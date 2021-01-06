Nickelodeon and NFL Launch Spongebob Squarepants Junkfood Collab by Artist King Saladeen

✖

SpongeBob SquarePants has become a cultural institution over the past few decades, and its roster of characters and catchphrases have only gotten more and more beloved. There are no shortage of ways for fans to share their love for the world of SpongeBob, but it looks like a new collaboration will provide a pretty awesome option. On Wednesday, ViacomCBS Consumer Products, Nickelodeon, the National Football League, and Junk Food Clothing announced the NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by King Saladeen, a new apparel collection designed by Philadelphia-based artist King Saladeen. The collection, which launches today, provides an array of short sleeve t-shirts and hooded fleeces for SpongeBob fans of all ages.

(Photo: Viacom International Inc.)

(Photo: Viacom International Inc.)

(Photo: Viacom International Inc.)

The designs on the shirt mash-up SpongeBob - as well as his best friend, Patrick Star - with the designs and logos of the NFL and its clubs. The collection's launch is in support of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, which will air on Sunday, January 10th, at 4:30/3:30 CT. Nickelodeon's airing on the game will feature one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters and original on-field graphics, virtual filters, and more.

“We are thrilled to produce a collection of apparel in partnership with Nickelodeon, Junk Food Clothing and King Saladeen,” Rhiannon Madden, VP of Consumer Products, NFL, said in a statement. “The collection showcases a unique combination of styles and inspirations that will surely excite fans of all ages ahead of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon.”

“The partnership between the NFL, SpongeBob SquarePants, Junk Food and King Saladeen represents the best in fan culture,” Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Licensing Collaborations & Specialty Retail, ViacomCBS, added. “The collection channels the fun, frenetic and fantastical feelings when art, sports and pop culture collide.”

"This collaboration is the perfect mix of Art & Sports to start a brand-new fan in both worlds," King Saladeen said. "They both teach patience and Teamwork while having fun; Every kid needs to experience that. Hopefully this sparks a new level of creativity for the next generation."

The NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by King Saladeen is now available at NFLShop.com, SpongeBobShop.com, Fanatics.com, JunkfoodClothing.com, participating Lid's stores, and King Saladeen's online store.

Will you be checking out the NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by King Saladeen collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.