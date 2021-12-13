TV Shows

SpongeBob SquarePants Fan Defends Plankton With a Simple Yet Powerful Take That Went Viral

SpongeBob SquarePants has ignited the latest culture war, as a modern debate in entertainment finally reaches the SpongeBob franchise. It used to be a clear-cut case of who was a hero and who is the villain in any given story. Modern audiences tend to lean toward more complex notions of what villainy is all about – many even tend to sympathize with bad guys as misunderstood or mistreated victims, railing against a society that broke them. Even Marvel’s genocidal baddie Thanos has his own cheerleading squad – and now SpongeBob’s curmudgeonly baddie Plankton is getting new considerations. 

As you can see below, a tweet supporting SpongeBob SquarePants’ Plankton has set off a dumpster fire of opinion on social media. Where do YOU stand in this all-important societal debate?

Which One Is Worse?

The debate about Plankton morphed into a debate about who is TRULY the evil force in Bikini Bottom. Plankton and Mr. Krabs both seem to be making a dollar off of some undersea cannibalism, so who should we really be feeling for? 

Another Goofy Guy!

Darth Maul: another misunderstood guy who just loved to goof around! 

Evil? Or Just Goofy?

Because this kind of scheming is just something everyone does for fun, right? 

Spellcheck!

A reminder to always check your spelling when going off. 

Espionage or Reclamation?

Could it be that Plankton was actually robbed of his pioneering ideas and left to poverty? Is there a case to be made here??? 

“Burger” = Corporate Espionage

If you don’t know your SpongeBob lore, Sheldon J. Plankon’s whole deal was trying to steal his restaurant rival Mr. Krabs’ secret recipe for his Krabby Patties dish. So yeah, interesting way to look at ‘wanting a burger.’ 

PLANKTON WAS NOT A VILLAIN

Well, that certainly is a take… 

