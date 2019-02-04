TV Shows

'SpongeBob SquarePants' Fans React to Super Bowl Halftime Tribute

SpongeBob SquarePants fans were left disappointed Sunday after the Super Bowl LIII halftime show […]

SpongeBob SquarePants fans were left disappointed Sunday after the Super Bowl LIII halftime show used just seconds of footage from the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon to introduce ‘Sicko Mode’ performer Travis Scott.

“If I don’t hear Sweet Victory by Spongebob like they’ve promised for weeks, I’m officially done with the NFL,” tweeted @Boom_Shockalaka.

“All that Spongebob hype for the halftime show and we got two seconds — the lamest two seconds — of Sweet Victory,” wrote another.

Halftime headliners Maroon 5 partially fulfilled fans’ call for a tribute to SpongeBob series creator Stephen Hillenburg, who died in November at the age of 57 following complications from ALS.

A viral petition, launched in November by fan Israel Colunga, earned signatures from more than 1.1 million fans hoping to see iconic song “Sweet Victory” performed during the Super Bowl‘s halftime show as a means of paying respect to Hillenburg’s legacy and his “contributions to a generation of children.”

The fan-favorite “Sweet Victory” hails from 2001 Season 2 episode “Band Geeks,” which sees SpongeBob and friends perform a crowd-pleasing showstopper during Bikini Bottom’s Bubble Bowl.

Nickelodeon’s official YouTube page later made the entire “Sweet Victory” sequence available in high definition, earning an extra five million views in two months.

The children’s network remembered Hillenburg as “a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon” in a statement published in November.

“Our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

