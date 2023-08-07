Stand Up To Cancer has announced the celebrities who will stand together for the organization's eighth televised fundraising special. Among the celebrities making appearances during this year's telecast include Don Cheadle (Secret Invasion), Danai Gurira (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Elizabeth Banks (Spider-Man), Ken Jeong (I Can See Your Voice), Jimmy Smits (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jessica Biel (Candy), Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery), Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Maria Menounos (Access Hollywood), Justin Timberlake (Trolls Band Together), Julianne Moore (Case 63), and SU2C co-founder Katie Couric (NBC's Today).

SU2C celebrates 15 years of groundbreaking cancer research during the hourlong special, titled "How It Started, How It's Going," airing Saturday, August 19th, at 8 ET / 7 Central.

The 2023 special will highlight a montage of comedic skits from past shows with Jack Black (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live), Ed Helms (The Office), Melissa McCarthy (The Little Mermaid), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), and Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar). Also featured during the special are past musical performances from Brittany Howard, The Who, and Simone Ledward Boseman, the wife of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020.

SU2C 2023 will air ad-free on CBS, ABC, FOX, and NBC, and will stream on-demand on Disney+, Hulu, Showtime, Peacock, and Pluto TV.

During the telecast, entertainers from the worlds of film, television, music, and more share the screen "to salute the game-changing work of SU2C's scientists and researchers, and raise awareness about the continued need for cancer research to save lives now," per a release. "The telecast will also feature moving patient stories, as well as inspiring looks into the developments being made by SU2C's scientists."

"We started this movement in 2008 to save lives and it is remarkable to see that in 15 years our scientists have accomplished this goal through breakthrough research that intercepts and treats cancer in ways we never thought possible," Couric said in a statement. "There is more work to do to cure cancer and every dollar counts; we will not stop until we make every cancer patient a long-term survivor."

"Our telecast is a powerful tribute that demonstrates the importance of standing together to save lives," said Russell Chew, president and CEO of SU2C. "Everyone plays a critical role in this goal, and we are so grateful for the support of the entertainment community, the broadcast networks, our generous donors, and the incredible researchers who work tirelessly to develop new cancer treatments." Chew noted that "100% of public donations to SU2C support innovative cancer research and vital awareness programs."

In addition to watching the fundraising special, you can make a direct contribution to Stand Up to Cancer, start a fundraiser to honor a loved one, or join the SU2C Stream Team to create a stream to raise funds and awareness.