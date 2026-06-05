Star of Cult Adult Swim Show Faces Homelessness

Adult Swim has become a major platform in the animation world, introducing fans worldwide to some of the most surreal series to ever be aired. Unfortunately, despite the success of the Cartoon Network programming block, not every voice actor and creator tied to the platform can still be in the spotlight. In a recent release from a classic Adult Swim star, the voice actor confirmed that he is currently in financial straits and has created a campaign in an effort to make sure that he doesn’t become homeless as he asks for fans’ help.

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Carey Means, the voice actor who brought life to Aqua Teen Hunger Force’s Frylock, recently created a “GoFundMe” campaign to ask fans for aid. Confirming that he is currently homeless, Means has luckily hit his fundraising goal, though fans are still contributing as we speak. In recent days, the voice of Frylock has been creating homemade plushies for both his character and the other surreal members of the Adult Swim series, looking to stay afloat financially. If you are looking to donate or share Carey Means’ recent GoFundMe, you can do so by clicking here. As of the writing of this article, the fund has raised over $22,000 USD with over 580 donations.

Frylock Needs Help

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Means’ message from the GoFundMe goes into further detail regarding his current situation and why he is asking for fan assistance, “We started this business with money that Carey got from conventions and used a sewing machine I already had. I started sewing the plushies a year ago or so, I can’t even remember how long. We only recently became an LLC because of hitting a certain amount through our business software, so had to go ahead and register with the state. The money from this GoFundMe is really for keeping the lights on, internet, and food.”

The statement continues, “I make maybe 20-30 dollars on each toy I make, if that. I know I need to keep the prices low to makes sure that people can afford them. This isn’t a great way to make money, this is really a work of love. If however, I succeed at this and grow the business more, maybe it will become something great. In the meantime, I really would like to eat, have lights, and still be able to be online talking to everyone and advertising the shop. Every little bit helps. Thank you so so much! P.S. I work a regular job along with this. Carey is doing conventions, and looking into disability for his heart failure (which we hear will take another year or longer).”

Unfortunately, Aqua Teen Hunger Force has not confirmed it will be making a comeback to give Means more work in the future. The last season was released in 2023, once again bringing back the likes of Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad, but even with such a long run on Cartoon Network, a revival has yet to be confirmed.

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