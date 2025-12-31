25 Years Ago, Adult Swim Launched One of Its Most Beloved Series

Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim might be known in recent years thanks to animated originals such as Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends, but the programming block had quite a few series to help lead the charge for the cable network. Since Adult Swim first hit the screen decades ago, both animated originals and anime series have helped push the platform to the forefront. Twenty-five years ago, one of the most surreal animated series arrived on the block, and while said franchise has yet to confirm its return, it has cemented itself in animation history.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force first debuted in December 2000, introducing adult animation enthusiasts to the wild adventures of Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad as they find themselves in some truly unique scenarios. While the “team” might be billed as mystery solvers, they are shown as anything but thanks to their crude dialogue and nonchalant attitude toward many of the threats that arise. Since its debut, the Adult Swim classic has created twelve seasons, housing close to one hundred and fifty episodes, along with two feature-length films. The Aqua Teens have managed to outlast many of their Adult Swim brethren, including the likes of Metalocalypse, The Venture Bros, Sealab 2021, Moral Orel, and more, though their future at this point is anyone’s guess.

The last time we witnessed Meatwad, Frylock, and Master Shake hit the screen was with their twelfth season that aired in 2023, and the creators of the franchise haven’t hinted at the animated classic making a comeback. In fact, last year, Aqua Teen Hunger Force creator Matt Maiellaro took to social media to state answer the question of ‘which tv show do you wish would come back?” Maiellaro responded with “Aqua Teen,” though Adult Swim never officially confirmed that the show had been canceled. While we might see these classic characters return in the future, the exact date is anyone’s guess.

Aqua Teen Hunger Conclusion

In 2023, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with the show’s co-creators Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis about season twelve, along with the possibility of the series making a comeback. With both creators on board to bring back this surreal world, with Maiellaro even offering to “spend our own money to make them,” there are plenty of animation fans crossing their fingers that the Adult Swim property hasn’t ended.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out Aqua Teen Hunger Force, the entirety of the series can be streamed on HBO Max if you want to see what all the hype is about. Ironically enough, Maiellaro actually revealed a hilarious breakdown of the series during our past interview for those who have yet to dip their toes into the Adult Swim offering, “That it’s a secret language that’s spoken by only the Illuminati. And hopefully if you watch it and rewatch it, if you really binge it, you start at episode one and just keep really watching, you pick up on the language that’s being… there’s sort of a code language. That’s all I’m going to say about it. You have to binge the shows though. You really got to start at episode one and pick up the clues and follow the clues and really obsess yourself with it. And I think if you do that, you’ll find that you’ll certainly boost our numbers, but you’ll also pick up on what we’re trying to say in our implicit language.”

On top of streaming the series on HBO Max, the Adult Swim website currently has a never-ending stream of Aqua Teen Hunger Force playing. Thanks to its lengthy history, the site has plenty of material to feature as a part of the stream, which you can check out be clicking here. While not currently a part of Adult Swim’s schedule, the programming block has recently been airing past classics thanks to new outlets like Checkered Past, so there is always the chance for Master Shake and company to hit the airwaves once again.

What do you think of this major anniversary for Aqua Teen Hunger Force? Do you think Master Shake and his friends will eventually return?