Star Trek Reboot Confirms the Two Intense Thrillers That Inspired the New Movie, And They’re Perfect

The Star Trek movie franchise is finally coming out of the nebulous zone it’s been stranded in for the last decade. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the directing duo behind the cult-hit Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, are crafting a new story within the Star Trek Universe that isn’t connected to any of the previous films or TV series. That creative premie has hooked fans’ intrigue, as they wait to see what Goldstein and Daley come up with. Today we’re getting a better sense of the story the new Star Trek movie will tell, if only indirectly.

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In a new interview, Goldstein and Daley break down their approach to doing a Star Trek film, including the cinematic inspirations that are guiding them along the way. Some Star Trek fans may get a little nervous when they hear that the new Star Trek movie directors are looking to mimick some of the best thriller films of all time.

Star Trek Directors Reveal Which Movies Inspired the New Film

THR

During their interview with Inverse, Jonathan Goldstein revealed that when it comes to this new Star Trek, “Two movies we cite as comps for what we’re hoping to do are Training Day and Crimson Tide.

John Francis Daley added that, “It takes place almost in real time, and it just is a whole other look at what a Star Trek movie could be without betraying the fundamentals of what it should be,” John Francis Daley adds.

Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day (2001) starred Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke as veteran narcotics officer who is training a younger LAPD officer for a position on an elite task force. Crimson Tide (1995) is Tony Scott’s military thriller which flips things around, with Denzel playing a younger submarine commander who has to stand against an older, veteran commanding officer (Gene Hackman) when ambiguous orders are given to fire the sub’s nuclear payload.

The one thing that both movies have in common (besides fantastic Denzel Washington performances) is that they both are thematically centered around the idea of an idealistic younger generation having to stand against the jaded bias of an older generation. As Goldstein and Daley continued on in the interview, it sounds like that’s exactly what we could get with this new Star Trek film.

STar trek: Starfleet Academey / Paramount

“I would say it’s really kind of a look at the institution of Starfleet and any institution as a whole that has existed for a long time and what that does,” Daley said. “I think the portrayal of Starfleet and the people that work within it have always been generally idealized versions of what the future could be. And while this [script] isn’t a cynical or nihilistic take on it, I think it does acknowledge that there are some bad apples in every institution that can have a strong voice and can really make an impact on that institution and everything it stands for.”

Finally, the pair are hyper-focused on making sure the difference between a Star Trek TV show and a Star Trek movie is clearly evident to anyone in the theater. “With the advent of truly cinematic television, I think the challenge then is to have it justify its place as a feature, a theatrical feature that in a perfect world is on the biggest screens possible,” Daley explained. “And that requires looking at it in a sort of larger sense than any kind of television show could do. It’s definitely something that we are hyper-cognizant of as well. There has to be a spectacle to it.”

The new Star Trek movie is in development.

