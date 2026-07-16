Star Trek: Strange New World Season 4 Titles Set Up the Most Exciting Time Travel Story in 36 Years

We finally have the official episode titles for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, offering exciting hints about the plot. Spinning out of Star Trek: Discovery, Strange New Worlds has earned its place in the Federation’s history. Starring Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, it’s basically a prelude to the original series, made all the more intriguing because Pike knows his destiny. Themes of fate and free choice have been woven into the narrative from the start.

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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 will launch on July 23, and Paramount has officially confirmed the titles, each paired with a character:

Episode 1: “Valles Marineris” – paired with an image of Captain Pike

Episode 2: “The Griffin Incident” – paired with an image of Lt. Spock

Episode 3: “Human Best Friend” – paired with an image of Lt. Ortegas

Episode 4: “A Case of Chiaoscuro” – paired with an image of Lt. Commander Chin-Riley

Episode 5: “Level Five Transporter Accident” – paired with an image of Scotty

Episode 6: “Off-Hour” – paired with an image of Nurse Chapel

Episode 7: “Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass” – paired with an image of Dr. M’Benga

Episode 8: “Orders of Magnitude” – paired with Lt. Commander James T. Kirk

Episode 9: “Once La’an a Time” – paired with an image of Lt. La’an Noonien-Singh

Episode 10: “Tomorrow’s Enterprise” – paired with an image of Ensign Uhura

What Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Episode Titles Mean

Three of the episodes are obvious allusions to time travel, suggesting we’ll travel the Star Trek timeline. The most exciting is “Tomorrow’s Enterprise,” an ode to an all-time classic Next Generation episode, potentially meaning the Enterprise crew will catch a glimpse of their destiny. Captain Pike has lived with knowledge of his own fate for years now, and it would be exciting to see how other characters deal with something similar. It’s easy to assume the likes of James T. Kirk will be happy with their futures, but that may not be the case; we know Season 4 explores Kirk’s relationship with his son, who is destined to die. Invoking that title immediately builds anticipation; if handled well, this could be another classic.

“The Griffin Incident” is another interesting reference, tying in to a classic original series episode called “The Enterprise Incident.” In the first story, Enterprise crew members attempted to steal Romulan technology; I wouldn’t expect a straightforward repeat, but something similar may happen, explaining the homage title. The most eyebrow-raising title is undoubtedly “A Case of Chiaoscuro,” which refers to the artistic contrast between light and shadow. It’s possible this is a deliberate metaphor, exploring the complicated character Una Chin-Riley.

All in all, Strange New Worlds Season 4 looks set to embrace the franchise’s core concept like never before; the idea that this Enterprise crew is gradually transforming into the one we know and love from the original series. We can expect to see James T. Kirk continue along his command track, more time travel adventures, and – of course – the much-teased puppet episode (perhaps “Human Best Friend”). No doubt it will all build to a climax, setting up the fifth and final season.

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