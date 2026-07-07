Star Trek Star Teases Tragedy in Strange New Worlds Season 4 (Will a Major Character Die?)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has become renowned for bringing back the lightness and kitsch of classic ‘Trek, but also adding modern sensibility and views that make the series feel all too relevant. Strange New Worlds Season 4 is about to premiere, and it will be the penultimate season of the show, which will wrap with Season 5 and usher in the end of the Star Trek streaming universe as we know it.

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However, Strange New Worlds has also run up a major tab, narratively speaking. The series is framed as being the adventures of Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), when he was captain of the USS Enterprise (before Kirk). Pike took on the mission of exploring the galaxy knowing that his time was limited; a prophetic vision showed him how his life would be forever marred by a tragic accident to come. Eventually Strange New Worlds must cross that bridge, and that’s only one possible tragedy we could see.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Teases Tragic End to Season 4

Paramount+

In a new interview with Trek Movie, Strange New Worlds star Celia Rose Gooding (who plays Nyota Uhura) spoke about the experience of making certain episodes of Season 4, saying, “It was a real lift emotionally and physically.”

That said, Gooding made sure to prepare fans for a major unhappy ending. Without dropping spoilers, the actress teased that “Season 4… it’s intense, and we pull no punches.” She specifically said that the Season 4 Finale, “for me personally, was some of the hardest stuff I’ve done, and whenever that episode comes out, you’ll know exactly what I mean.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Who Will Die In The Season 4 Finale?

Paul Wesley as Kirk, Carol Kane as Pelia, Melissa Navia as Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an, Rebecca Romijn as Una, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Anson Mount as Pike, Jess Bush as Chapel and Ethan Peck as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Cr: Kharen Hill/Paramount+

It’s safe to assume from that kind of tease that Strange New Worlds Season 4 Finale will end with some kind of tragic loss for the Enterprise crew (and subsequently the tight-knit cast of actors).

The obvious guess would be that the Season 4 Finale will feature a major character “loss” that won’t necessarily be a death. That loss would be Captain Pike, who is fated to suffer a life-altering injury while saving the Enterprise. SPOILERS: As seen in Star Trek: The Original Series, Pike ends up being a horribly scarred invalid confined to a robotic box for life support. The ending of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 could very well see Pike make his fated sacrifice, leaving Season 5 to tell a final story that fans have been asking for: James T. Kirk’s earliest days after taking over the Enterprise captain’s chair from Pike.

Then again, Pike’s fate could be saved for Season 5 and the ending of Strange New Worlds; Season 4 could still hit fans hard in the gut by actually killing off select characters we never saw in the TOS. That list includes La’An Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and Erica Oretgas (Melissa Navia). The death of any one of those characters would hit Uhura particularly hard, and based on Gooding’s tease, that could be exactly where we are headed, emotionally:

“I think just doing that sort of deep shadow work that is necessary for emotional lifts like that, that [season finale episode] was very intense as someone who did not, who was not in therapy at the time, and should have definitely been in therapy at the time.”

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Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 will premiere on Paramount+ on July 23rd.