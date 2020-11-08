Star Wars: Russian Doll Creator Teases the Timeline and Canon of Her Disney+ Series

✖

Star Wars fans have a lot of good content to look forward to in the years ahead, with new stories being told in films, on television, and in comics and novels. One of the most highly-anticipated projects among those is definitely Leslye Headland's Disney+ series, which was confirmed to be in the works earlier this year. The currently-untitled series is set to be a "martial-arts thriller" following a female protagonist within a point in time that has largely been unexplored in the Star Wars universe -- details that Headland recently shed light on in an interview with Fantastic Frankey.

"I would say it's in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don't know much about," Headland revealed. "That's what I can say."

Headland also spoke about the notion of her show being 'female-centric', but argued that its unique approach to the canon will hopefully appeal to a larger swath of fans of the franchise.

"Just because my show is technically, yes, 'female-centric', meaning it centers around a female protagonist, I don't think that necessarily excludes men from that space," Headland explained. "I relate to male characters all the time. I root for Mando. I root for Luke... An inclusive space means an inclusive space. But at the same time, I think that just because something has a female protagonist doesn't necessarily mean it's only for women."

"I kind of see, if Star Wars is a religion... I like to think of my show as a tent revival," Headland continued. "You can come over if you want to. We're going to be talking about some cool stuff. There's going to be some things we haven't discussed in the canon yet. There are going to be some characters you don't know about. I would love you to join us. I would love you to be interested in it. If it's not your thing -- the cool thing about Star Wars right now is there's so much you can align yourself with and get invested in, but if you don't like it, that's fine."

Headland's Disney+ series will be the latest confirmed extension of Star Wars to hit the streaming service, in addition to The Mandalorian, a series following Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a series following Diego Luna's Cassian Andor.

