New Star Wars Show for Disney+ Confirmed, Female-Focused Series From Russian Doll Creator

A brand new Star Wars series has been confirmed for Disney+ and will join The Mandalorian and planned shows for Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Rogue One prequel. This new series comes from Leslye Headland, the creator of the hit Netflix series Russian Doll. While details of the plot are currently under wraps, sources close to the project confirm that the show will have a female focused plot, so fans should expect another strong protagonist along the lines of Leia, Rey, or Jyn Erso as the focus. Headland will serve as the showrunner and series writer of the new Disney+ show.

While Headland has previously directed episodes of Russian Doll, there is no word yet on if she will helm episodes of her new Disney+ series.

This comes after news that the Star Wars series will continue to expand on Disney+ with a potential third season of The Mandalorian in the works, as well as production set to start on shows like the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One prequel spinoffs set to begin filming later this year.

While Star Wars movies still have release dates on the books for the foreseeable future, we still don't know much about the big-screen plans for the franchise. So far, the Star Wars galaxy seems to be maintaining a major presence on the Disney+ streaming service.

Work on The Mandalorian has apparently been going on for weeks now, so the Disney+ future for Star Wars seems to be confirmed for the time being.

According to sources close to the production, showrunner Jon Favreau is already deep into work on the future of the show despite being months away from the premiere of Season 2.

"We've just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3," another source said. Another said that the art department needs "such a huge lead time" in order to get everything together, explaining why the process needed to begin so early.

