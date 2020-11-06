Star Wars: Russian Doll Creator's New Series Reportedly a Martial-Arts Thriller

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returned this last week, but it's not the only Star Wars series fans have to look forward to. We expecting the new Obi-Wan series starring Ewan McGregor to being filming next year and the Rogue One prequel series is also still in the works. One exciting project we haven't heard much about is Leslye Headland's women-led Star Wars show. The Russian Doll creator also helmed some great films such as Bachelorette and Sleeping With Other People, so we've been excited to see what she brings to the galaxy far, far away. Thanks to some recent sleuthing form /Film, we just learned some more information about the Headland series.

According to the report, the show is "believed to be a female-driven action thriller with martial arts elements and set in an alternate timeline from the usual Star Wars universe." We're especially intrigued by the use of "alternate timeline." As /Film points out, it's more likely that they mean a different time period than what we usually see in the Star Wars universe. However, an actual alternate reality would certainly be a different spin than what we've seen before.

Earlier this year, Headland spoke about how lucky she felt to be joining Star Wars.

"It's shocking to hear that to me," Headland revealed to Entertainment Weekly when discussing what she represents in the legacy of Lucasfilm. "Although I know it's true because there are so few of us that are allowed to sit at the table, so to speak, and many, many more that are still not allowed. It's an honor in the sense that I feel incredibly grateful and lucky. I also would say that... I think [author] Fran [Lebowitz] would agree with this, that a lot of this business is luck. A lot of it is."

"The number one way to get into the room is when people send the elevator back down for you," Headland pointed out. "The real joy is when I read a young woman's script, or a young woman of color's script, or a young LGBTQ writer and say, 'Oh my God, this is great. This is great. I'm going to send this off to this person. You know who I know would love this? It is so and so. I'm going to send that to that person.' I don't say that in an altruistic way or yay me, or I'm a good person. I'm saying that actually makes me happy."

