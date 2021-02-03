Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Confirms Mandalorian Creator Jon Favreau Isn't Involved

Ever since the premiere of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans have been impressed by the work Jon Favreau has put into the series, which he continued to bring to its second season, though star of the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series Ewan McGregor recently confirmed that Favreau isn't involved in that project. While this isn't to say that Favreau might not offer some unofficial advice on the endeavor, especially considering Obi-Wan Kenobi will use the same filming techniques as The Mandalorian, these comments would seemingly refute the notion that Favreau might be taking on a more central role at Lucasfilm.

"No, Deborah Chow is directing ours and she directed two episodes of the first Mandalorian series, and she's brilliant and I'm really looking forward to working with her," McGregor shared with Eddie Izzard when asked if Jon Favreau was behind the new TV series.

While this might come as a disappointment to some, it will surely come as a relief to others.

Despite each entry in the sequel trilogy being major financial successes, they have earned mixed responses from fans and critics alike, with one of the overall issues being that there appears to be a lack of cohesion among the trilogy due to a seeming lack of an overall trajectory of the narrative, as evidenced by the various behind-the-scenes changes in filmmaking leadership. The Mandalorian may have had contributions from a variety of creatives, but Favreau steering the ship ensured cohesion for the overall experience.

In this regard, fans would surely appreciate having Favreau in a role similar to the one Kevin Feige occupies at Marvel Studios, but this surely won't be the end of Favreau's relationship with Lucasfilm.

A third season of The Mandalorian is currently being developed, as well as a spinoff from The Mandalorian with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Additionally, The Mandalorian has earned spinoffs Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, so with their timeline and connections to Mandalorian, he'll surely offer some sort of creative input. Obi-Wan Kenobi, however, unfolds many years before these projects, allowing it to exist on its own without any direct connection to other series.

