Star Wars Fans Follow in Mark Hamill's Footsteps to Thank The Mandalorian Creators

The Season Two finale of The Mandalorian brought with it the surprising reveal of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, with the Jedi taking Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, under his wing for training, a secret appearance that fans never saw coming. With Hamill being an active user on social media, he has largely only joked about the appearance, though the Star Wars icon took a moment to thank series creator Jon Favreau as well as producer Dave Filoni for the opportunity to be involved in the project, igniting countless fans to also thank the filmmakers for what they have accomplished in the galaxy far, far away.

"Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given," Hamill shared on Twitter, while adding the #ThankYouJonAndDave hashtag.

