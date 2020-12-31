Star Wars Fans Follow in Mark Hamill's Footsteps to Thank The Mandalorian Creators
The Season Two finale of The Mandalorian brought with it the surprising reveal of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, with the Jedi taking Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, under his wing for training, a secret appearance that fans never saw coming. With Hamill being an active user on social media, he has largely only joked about the appearance, though the Star Wars icon took a moment to thank series creator Jon Favreau as well as producer Dave Filoni for the opportunity to be involved in the project, igniting countless fans to also thank the filmmakers for what they have accomplished in the galaxy far, far away.
"Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given," Hamill shared on Twitter, while adding the #ThankYouJonAndDave hashtag.
Fans were quick to utilize the unique hashtag, with users then sharing their own thanks to Favreau and Filoni's work on the program. Scroll down to see what fans are saying!
Touching Moment
#ThankYouJonAndDave for the most touching moment I've seen on the screen since the ending of E.T. pic.twitter.com/WR5I35mJbs— Jesse P. Pollack (@jpollackauthor) December 31, 2020
Brought to Life
thank you for bringing these amazing characters to life!#ThankYouJonAndDave pic.twitter.com/dJqmkrVzjw— Mel (@lorelaisrory) December 30, 2020
Amazing Series
#ThankYouJonAndDave For this amazing series! Thank you ( and all who worked on her) for bringing my favorite animated Star Wars character, Ashoka, to life❤️— ❄️GamingFlower❄️ (@GamingFlower2) December 30, 2020
Can’t wait to see what you have planned for the future👏 pic.twitter.com/Hg5yCE6Fpd
Missed Him
#ThankYouJonAndDave for bringing back my comfort character! I’ve missed him sm! pic.twitter.com/VmtcUOEVbo— alexis ♡ misses peter parker (@lexskywlker) December 30, 2020
Can't Wait
Can't wait to see what's coming next !#ThankYouJonAndDave pic.twitter.com/17y3QxlpWF— Jordan (@VanthournoutJo1) December 30, 2020
Bring Him Back
#ThankYouJonAndDave for #TheMandalorian and #Grogu
NOW.... please bring back Mando's son! 😤 pic.twitter.com/5HZo36LXAP— Mando’s Baby Grogu (@4Grogu) December 30, 2020
No Words Needed
No need words. #ThankYouJonAndDave pic.twitter.com/SgDMsq6S1H— Monsieur_Yohann (@Mr_Yohann7) December 30, 2020
Favorite Badasses
#ThankYouJonAndDave for bringing my two favorite badasses to The Mandalorian! Bo-Katan and Ahsoka FTW! pic.twitter.com/o19a60kG8H— Montatora501🔞 (@Montatora_501) December 30, 2020
Thrills and Feels
Thank you guys for giving me the thrills and feels that I had when I was a child watching Star Wars movies for the first time back in the '80s. #ThankYouJonAndDave pic.twitter.com/lRBCLTL5Tt— Eshelle Butler (@eshelle4) December 30, 2020
Amazing Show
Thank you guys for this amazing show!#ThankYouJonAndDave pic.twitter.com/linAO6YhX2— Tummy Slumyy (@Tummy_Slumyy) December 30, 2020