Star Wars Roasts The Mandalorian In Trailer for New Special, And the Luke Skywalker Joke Is the Best

Although The Mandalorian was once largely considered the best Star Wars TV show, it has since fallen from grace to a degree. In fact, even before The Mandalorian and Grogu disappointed at the box office, The Mandalorian season 3 reflected what many fans saw as a drop in quality. Of course, Din Djarin and Grogu remain celebrated Star Wars characters, and that’s unlikely to change, but there are certainly many more criticisms about that specific Disney property. And, in what has become classic Star Wars fashion, the franchise is taking the opportunity to poke some fun at itself with a new special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Releasing on Disney+ on Sept. 2, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be joining the likes of Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy and its sequel, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, as a project that is both non-canon and also completely willing to take playful, well-meaning jabs at the franchise itself. As the title suggests, this new special will be doing that with The Mandalorian in particular, and a brand-new trailer for the special has revealed just how funny these jokes are going to be—especially one about the Star Wars legend himself, Luke Skywalker.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Is Roasting Star Wars in the Best Way

The trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian maintains the LEGO Star Wars tradition of teasing the franchise for its absurd characters, moments, or concepts with a host of jokes, including one that pokes fun at the Force itself. In one clip, Din Djarin watches as Grogu tries to lift something and says, “It’s like he’s moving that thing with some kind of unseen force.” When he is told it’s called the Force, he says, “They have got to work on better names for stuff.” While that alone is hilarious, the best joke of the trailer is undoubtedly the one that takes a jab at Luke Skywalker’s iconic appearance at the end of The Mandalorian season 2.

In the show, Luke arrives because he is going to take Grogu to his (still under construction) Jedi Temple and train him to become a Jedi. This was certainly a momentous occasion within the show, but it was that much more significant for audiences who were watching, as they hadn’t seen this version of Luke on screen ever before—that is, the heroic Luke of the original trilogy but in a new era, when he was a full-fledged Jedi Master. Obviously, because of the magnitude of this moment, the scene was incredibly dramatic, but audiences loved it, and it paid off. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian doesn’t mind playfully mocking it, though, clearly.

When Luke arrives in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, rather than the emotionally profound exchange that actually takes place in The Mandalorian, Din is confused and tells Luke, “It looks like you were expecting us to know who you are.” Even after Luke gives his name and says his father was Darth Vader, though, Din and Bo-Katan Kryze remain unimpressed.

Play video

If this moment is any indication, then LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be a brilliant new addition to the ongoing LEGO Star Wars movies and shows—and, honestly, it couldn’t be coming at a better time, given that The Mandalorian and Grogu didn’t exactly perform well.