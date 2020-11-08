Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 "Chapter 12" Director Revealed

✖

The Mandalorian series regular and first-time Star Wars director Carl Weathers, who plays bounty hunter Greef Karga in the Jon Favreau-created Disney+ series, unmasks himself as the director behind Season 2 episode "Chapter 12." Weathers' so far untitled episode airing on Friday, November 20, follows the second season premiere directed by Favreau ("Chapter 9: The Marshal") — the creator's first episode of the series in the director's chair — and the follow-up episode ("Chapter 10: The Passenger") from Ant-Man director Peyton Reed. The director and full title of episode 3 ("Chapter 11"), out on Friday, are yet to be disclosed.

Asked by ET Canada to reveal what he's most excited about on this season of The Mandalorian, Weathers answered, "Well, of course, the episode I directed! [Laughs] The episode I directed, in our schedule, was episode 4."

Joining first-time Star Wars filmmakers Weathers and Reed in the directors' stable this season is Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel's Robert Rodriguez, whose episode remains TBA. Season 1 directors Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni all returned for new episodes in this eight-chapter season.

"It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers, whose television directing credits include episodes of Sheena and Hawaii Five-0, told Breakfast Television Toronto about his extra role this season "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered."

Karga returns with Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and The Child, informally known as Baby Yoda. New faces on this season include the already revealed Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and upcoming appearances from Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and an as-yet-unnamed character played by WWE's Sasha Banks.

"It's so easy to give too much away. All I can tell you is if you liked Season 1, my suspicion is you're going to like Season 2 even better," Weathers said about season 2. "There's so much more going on [with] some wonderful guest stars who have come in and become a part of episodes. The episodes are just larger and larger in terms of scope, the story is just as interesting — if not more so."

