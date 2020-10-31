Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Teases Bigger and Better Season 2

✖

The Mandalorian star Carl Weathers suspects fans who liked the first season of the Star Wars series are going to enjoy its second season "even better." In the new season released on Disney+ Friday, lone bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) traverses the galaxy to reunite The Child with its kind while pursued by such forces as the Darksaber-wielding Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Along for the adventure are returning franchise favorites and series newcomers alike — including Timothy Olyphant's blaster-toting lawman Cobb Vanth and Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano — as part of an eight-episode Season 2 that Weathers says will "entertain the heck out of people."

"It's so easy to give too much away. All I can tell you is if you liked Season 1, my suspicion is you're going to like Season 2 even better," the Greef Karga actor told Breakfast Television Toronto. "There's so much more going on [with] some wonderful guest stars who have come in and become a part of episodes. The episodes are just larger and larger in terms of scope, the story is just as interesting — if not more so."

Pascal's Mandalorian is "doing what the Mandalorian does," again accompanied by the Force-sensitive foundling lovingly known in our galaxy as Baby Yoda, and Gina Carano is back in action as Rebel-turned-mercenary Cara Dune.

"We, of course, have the baby. The baby is back and bigger than ever in terms of presence, not size. We all love the baby," Weathers said. "Cara Dune is back, big time, doing the stuff she does with both action and pathos. And then, of course, you have yours truly, Green Karga, who is back and having fun doing what he does — being duplicitous."

Weathers also makes his Star Wars directorial debut on an as-yet announced Season 2 episode, joining returning Season 1 directors Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni. Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), and series creator Jon Favreau also direct episodes this season.

"It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" said Weathers, whose television directing credits include episodes of Sheena and Hawaii Five-0. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered."