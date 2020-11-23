Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 12: The Siege Concept Art Released

On Friday, the fourth episode of The Mandalorian'sdebuted second season, "Chapter 12: The Siege," debuted. The episode saw Din Djarin reuniting with his old allies Greef Karga and Cara Dune for an assault on Nevarro's holdout Imperial base. It is only mid-assault that they release the facility isn't a troop bunker but a laboratory. It seems Moff Gideon wants the Child for experiments that tie him to the prequel trilogy concept of midichlorians and the sequel trilogy villains Snoke and the First Order. Now Lucasfilm has released concept artwork from the episode, showing designs for some of the stunning moments.

The artwork includes pieces by Ryan Church and Christian Alzmann showing the base's exterior, Baby Yoda, and the mysterious clone vats. You can take a look below.

What do did you think of this week's episode of The Mandalorian? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The Mandalorian debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.