Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Did Moff Gideon Help Create Snoke?

As teased last season on The Mandalorian, the remnants of the Empire seemed to be keen on cloning and replication — or, at the very least, the certain sect led by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). We briefly caught a glimpse of a worker wearing Kaminoan insignia on his jacket, as he and The Client (Werner Herzog) ran The Child through some tests. Now, fans have finally caught a glimpse of what those tests were for exactly, and it could possibly lead directly to Supreme Leader Snoke himself.

Full spoilers up ahead for the latest episode of The Mandalorian, "The Siege." Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the latest episode of the Disney+ hit.

As suspected with the Kamino-based Easter eggs from the first season of the show, Gideon's operation — which is based on board his own version of a Star Destroyer, nonetheless — is focusing on cloning or, at the very least, genetic experimentation. During the episode, the Imperial outpost on Nevarro raided by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and company was found to be home to a handful of tanks that had lab subjects floating about inside.

Furthermore, the group found a hologram message from the aforementioned Kaminoan scientist explaining they had been using The Child's blood for the projects. Unfortunately enough for the Empire, they ran out of the kid's blood, hence the game of cat-and-mouse they've been playing with Djarin.

While the episode doesn't expressly state the clones are for the Supreme Leader, a pause and frame-by-frame treatment will show you the experiments look eerily similar to the Andy Serkis-played villain. In fact, it's totally possible the experiments are the earliest versions of Snoke, especially since The Mandalorian takes place quite some time prior to the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Gideon's background is still shrouded in mystery, and it's something the back half of this season is likely to explore. That said, the Star Wars franchise could be on a course to having its largest film-to-television crossover yet — plus, it'd tie together a few of the loose ends left by the end of the Skywalker saga.

"Moff is very different from Gus Fring, he wields his own darksaber," Esposito previously told Variety of his character. "He does his own dirty work and he's certainly willing to. He's much more volatile, he's much more of the warrior, and that could tell us some things about him next season. Where is he really from? I've been asked all these questions. Is he a former Mando? Is he this, is he that? So all of these interesting things will want to come out. I love this show and it is the ultimate space Western, you've never seen anything like it."

New episodes of The Mandalorian release every Friday on Disney+.

