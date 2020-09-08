Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 First Look Released

On Tuesday, Disney+ and Lucasfilm released the first look at the second season of The Mandalorian. This comes after The Mandalorian earned 15 Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. That's an impressive showing for the first-ever Star Wars live-action television series, which follows bounty hunter Din Djarin played by Pedro Pascal, and his new ward, The Child, who is often called "baby Yoda" by fans. Jon Favreau writes the show while Dave Filoni of Star Wars: The Clone Wars fame acts as his adviser on all things related to Star Wars canon, as the duo explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“Quite simply: We didn’t overthink things,” Filoni says. “George started with these very iconic characters whose relationships are very clear, and then introduced what’s at stake — for us, the [fate of] the Child,” says Filoni. “An audience tends to enjoy a story by sticking to tropes and characters they understand — like a gunslinger in the Old West. So it was a clear story and a fun adventure even if you’ve never seen anything [in the Star Wars universe]."

Favreau adds, “I’ll come up with ideas and sometimes Dave will say, ‘You can’t do this in Star Wars.’ Then I’ll cite examples from the movies, or Clone Wars, to try to use as a justification. I’m like a lawyer talking to a judge; I am to him as he was to George. I won't do anything without Dave's approval. And to his credit, he understands that Stars Wars needs to be fun and ever-evolving.”

Favreau is also directing an episode in the show's second season, as are the likes of Rick Famuyiwa, Robert Rodriguez, and Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series. The second season's plot will see the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) continuing to pursue The Child across the galaxy.

The Mandalorian Season Two premieres on Disney+ on October 30th. Keep reading to see the new photos.