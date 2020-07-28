Star Wars: The Mandalorian Scores 15 Emmy Nominations Including Best Drama Series
Not only was Star Wars: The Mandalorian the most popular series on all of television and streaming last year, but it also appears to be one of the acclaimed. Tuesday morning saw the arrival of the annual Emmy Awards nominations, and the Disney+ phenomenon shocked everyone by raking in over a dozen nominations. All in all, The Mandalorian took home 15 total nominations, including a nod in the biggest category of them all, Best Drama Series.
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see The Mandalorian get nods for the various technical categories at the Emmys, considering just how much went into the production of that series. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni's project utilized groundbreaking technology to bring Star Wars to the small screen, so technical nominations were to be expected. However, seeing it get love in the drama and acting categories is another thing entirely.
Best Drama Series is easily the biggest category for which The Mandalorian was nominated. It also received nods for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon) and Best Voiceover Performance (Taika Waititi's IG-11).
Here's the full list of nominations The Mandalorian received:
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Taika Waititi as IG-11
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Mandalorian • Chapter 3: The Sin • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Joseph Porro, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer
Lauren Silvest ri, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew S. Eisen, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 4: Sanctuary • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor
Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jeff Seibenick, Editor
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special
The Mandalorian • Chapter 6: The Prisoner • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmit riew, Key Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Mike Ornelaz, Makeup Artist
Sabrina Cast ro, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ludwig Göransson, Composer
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon
Outstanding Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Richard Quinn, ADR Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawn Holden, Production Mixer
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor
Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer
Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Supervisor
Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor
Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator
The second season of The Mandalorian will be arriving on Disney+ this fall.
