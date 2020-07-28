Star Wars: The Mandalorian Scores 15 Emmy Nominations Including Best Drama Series

✖

Not only was Star Wars: The Mandalorian the most popular series on all of television and streaming last year, but it also appears to be one of the acclaimed. Tuesday morning saw the arrival of the annual Emmy Awards nominations, and the Disney+ phenomenon shocked everyone by raking in over a dozen nominations. All in all, The Mandalorian took home 15 total nominations, including a nod in the biggest category of them all, Best Drama Series.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see The Mandalorian get nods for the various technical categories at the Emmys, considering just how much went into the production of that series. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni's project utilized groundbreaking technology to bring Star Wars to the small screen, so technical nominations were to be expected. However, seeing it get love in the drama and acting categories is another thing entirely.

Best Drama Series is easily the biggest category for which The Mandalorian was nominated. It also received nods for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon) and Best Voiceover Performance (Taika Waititi's IG-11).

Here's the full list of nominations The Mandalorian received:

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Taika Waititi as IG-11

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer

Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography

Baz Idoine, Director of Photography

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Mandalorian • Chapter 3: The Sin • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Joseph Porro, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer

Lauren Silvest ri, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew S. Eisen, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 4: Sanctuary • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor

Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jeff Seibenick, Editor

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

The Mandalorian • Chapter 6: The Prisoner • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist

Alexei Dmit riew, Key Makeup Artist

Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist

Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist

Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist

Mike Ornelaz, Makeup Artist

Sabrina Cast ro, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ludwig Göransson, Composer

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Outstanding Drama Series

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor

James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Richard Quinn, ADR Editor

Richard Gould, Foley Editor

Stephanie McNally, Music Editor

Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawn Holden, Production Mixer

Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor

Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer

Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor

Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor

Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Supervisor

Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor

Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator

The second season of The Mandalorian will be arriving on Disney+ this fall.

