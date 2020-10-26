Star Wars: Giancarlo Esposito Narrates The Mandalorian-Themed Monday Night Football Intro

✖

The week Star Wars fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to begin on Disney+ this Friday. The highly-anticipated sophomore debut will bring quite a lot of new and returning characters into the fold, including Moff Gideon, the Darksaber-wielding foe portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. While we're still waiting to see exactly how Gideon factors into The Mandalorian Season 2, a new video sees Esposito continuing the Mandalorian lore in an unexpected way. On Monday, the official Star Wars Twitter account shared an introduction video for this week's Monday Night Football game, which will see the Chicago Bears play against the Los Angeles Rams. The video is narrated by Esposito, and features a pretty wide array of Mandalorian-themed puns and visual cues.

This is the way…on Monday Night Football

Bears vs Rams 8 PM ET on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/iRxx0JUxyI — Star Wars (@starwars) October 26, 2020

While the video doesn't provide any new context for The Mandalorian's second season, it is pretty epic, and does an adorable job of capturing the energy of both the Disney+ series and the Monday Night Football faceoff itself. It also shows how imposing and ominous Esposito's role in the Star Wars franchise can be, something that fans can safely expect to see more of in Season 2.

"Star Wars is iconic. And would I have liked to have been in a Star Wars movie as opposed to The Mandalorian television show?" Esposito said in a recent interview. "I think I've made a significantly correct choice, because what drew me to Star Wars was the mythological aspect of storytelling ... for me, it was an empowering moment."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere on October 30th exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

