Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Thinks He Made the "Correct" Choice Being in a TV Series Instead of a Movie

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, the Star Wars franchise began to expand exponentially into the world of movies, TV, video games, comic books, and novels, allowing storytellers to enter the series in a number of avenues, with The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito recently noting he was happy that he got involved with a TV series as opposed to any other project, as it most fit his own interest in long-form storytelling. While Esposito might be happy with his decision, we can't rule out his potential to cross over into a different narrative, due to the interconnected nature of the galaxy far, far away.

"Star Wars is iconic. And would I have liked to have been in a Star Wars movie as opposed to The Mandalorian television show?" Esposito questioned with Collider. "I think I've made a significantly correct choice, because what drew me to Star Wars was the mythological aspect of storytelling ... for me, it was an empowering moment."

Prior to the debut of The Mandalorian, it was hard to know what audiences could expect, as it marked the first live-action TV series in the franchise, only for fans and critics alike to praise the adventure. Only a month after The Mandalorian debuted, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landed in theaters and was met with mixed reactions, resulting in fans turning back to The Mandalorian for the types of adventures they were looking for in the saga.

Due not only to the success of the first season, but also based on various reports about Ahsoka Tano or Boba Fett possibly showing up in the new season, the upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian are some of the most anticipated stories of the year. Additionally, Esposito's Moff Gideon is set to fully embrace the power of the Darksaber, which was merely teased in the final moments of the first season finale.

"Having a lightsaber, I have a couple different ones, because of the technology that's involved," the actor shared of the shooting experience. "They sometimes put the saber in and I have to have a handle only. But in working with that handle, I have to remember that there's four and a half, five feet more of that saber. So it's the way you handle it, so I had to practice. And sometimes I have a full saber that lights up, and I hope I'm not giving too much away in regards to the technology of it."

The new season of The Mandalorian is set to hit Disney+ in October.

