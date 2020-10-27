Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says His Character Is the "Warden of the Galaxy"

✖

We're just a few days away from the return of The Mandalorian, as the Star Wars series will begin its sophomore season on Disney+ this Friday. The new batch of episodes is set to bring back some returning favorites, including the elusive Moff Gideon, who will be portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. While Gideon definitely made a memorable first impression during his appearances in The Mandalorian Season 1, there's still a lot that is unknown about him -- something that Esposito addressed in a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

“My character, Moff Gideon, is the warden of the galaxy," Esposito explained. "He is a remnant of the Imperial Empire, and he is still searching for his quarry, which we’ll hope he’ll find.”

Esposito also addressed the series' approach to heroism, something that he thinks has only felt more significant as time has gone on.

“I’m so happy to be part of a show that really depicts a story about humanity and heroism," Esposito revealed. "Y’know, to be a hero is something that we all aspire to. I play some villains, but I really love the hero, and we need to be empowered by heroes today.”

Esposito has previously shed light on his Darksaber-wielding character, and on his decision to forgo the idea of appearing in a Star Wars movie in favor of a television series.

"Star Wars is iconic. And would I have liked to have been in a Star Wars movie as opposed to The Mandalorian television show?" Esposito said in a recent interview. "I think I've made a significantly correct choice, because what drew me to Star Wars was the mythological aspect of storytelling ... for me, it was an empowering moment."

The Mandalorian also stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer.

