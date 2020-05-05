Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Ming-Na Wen Reveals New Look at Fennec Shand

✖

Star Wars fans have been celebrating in an array of ways on May the 4th, from revisiting their favorite installments in the saga, to geeking out about where the franchise is heading next. One key feature of that has been The Mandalorian, the franchise's first live-action series which captivated audiences when it debuted late last year. The series introduced quite a lot of new characters into the canon -- and now we have the best look yet at one of their costumes. Ming-Na Wen, who portrayed Fennec Shand In "Chapter 5: The Gunslinger", recently took to Twitter to share a detailed look at her costume, both with and without the orange and black mask.

May the 4th Be With You! 🤚🏼🥰😘 As promised, here’s Fennec Shand’s look in more detail. Posting it on @starwars day.

Of course.#MayTheForceBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/luVMwFPkqv — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) May 4, 2020

Fennec debuted midway through The Mandalorian's first season, bringing a career highlight moment for the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Mulan actress.

“Ever since I was a little girl, when I saw Star Wars, it changed my life. I can’t even imagine the impact that it must continue to have in all the future generations since then,” Wen said during a convention appearance last year. “But I used to like pray to God, Buddha and the Force. I’m not kidding. And to this day, when I get on a plane, I still pray to God, Buddha and the Force we land safely [laughs].”

“Every role that comes along, there’s always a challenge to it, but I would have to say [my most challenging role was] Mandalorian. Because, having had this dream of wanting to be in the Star Wars world, and then finally getting the part, I wanted her to be — yeah, I’m playing a woman, I gave that away! I can’t believe I gave that away,” Wen continued. “I’m gonna be arrested and put in some Disney dungeon. They’re gonna take away my Legends title [laughs]. So I think that one, I put so much thought and process into creating her. Everything from the way her hair would be, so that was a really important one for me. I hope you guys like her.”

The Mandalorian also stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer.

What do you think of the latest look at Ming-Na Wen's The Mandalorian character? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres exclusively on Disney+ this October.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.