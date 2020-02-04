Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 to Premiere on Disney+ in October

The hype surrounding Star Wars: The Mandalorian during its first season at the end of 2019 could not have been higher. The first live-action Star Wars series in history quickly became a phenomenon, thanks in large part to the arrival of the show's adorable star, Baby Yoda. The Darksaber cliffhanger at the end of the Season 1 finale left fans craving the arrival of the second season, which was confirmed to arrive sometime in the latter half of 2020. Now, we have a much clearer time frame for its release.

During the Disney quarterly earnings call on Tuesday afternoon, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that The Mandalorian's second season would arrive in October of this year.

The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), a bounty hunter that declines to kill one of his targets, The Child (aka Baby Yoda), instead choosing to become his protector. While many believed the show would only tell Din Djarin's story, everyone quickly learned that the series was about his relationship with The Child, who ended up becoming The Mandalorian's breakout star.

Everyone in the world has fallen in love with Baby Yoda since the premiere of The Mandalorian, including the show's cast and crew. Emily Swallow, who plays the mysterious Armorer on the show, raved about her time on set with the Baby Yoda puppet.

"I mean, that was ridiculous, because like you know that it's not real, but it really is just as cute in person," Swallow told ComicBook.com. "I was so, so happy that I got to be in a scene with him, and I had no idea though, the kind of impact it would have, and I didn't think, I mean, everything was so secretive around filming it. I didn't really know everything that had gone on with him in the episodes that I wasn't in, but I was super-excited that I got to be the one to reveal the stuff about the Jedi and where he might have come from."

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

