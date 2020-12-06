The Mandalorian Just Hinted That Baby Yoda Is More Powerful Than Darth Vader

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been exceeding fans' expectations at basically every turn, bringing an extensive and surprising take on the Star Wars mythos that fans know and love. Along the way, the series has also served as the heartfelt tale of Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu/Baby Yoda, who have become a sort of found family over the course of the series. The past few episodes have revealed a lot of details with regards to Grogu's Force abilities, something that could prove to be a major source of conflict amid the other characters in the series. The most recent episode, "The Tragedy", was definitely no exception, as it subtly proved that Grogu might be more powerful than one of the most iconic Force wielders in the Star Wars universe. Spoilers for Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, "The Tragedy", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode heightened the conflict between Din and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who has been hunting for Grogu in hopes of using his "M-count" (also known as midichlorians) to create new Force-sensitive clones for the Empire. After an epic standoff on Tython, during which Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) came to Din and Grogu's aid, Gideon had employed his Dark Troopers to kidnap Grogu and bring him to his ship. In the episode's final sequence, Gideon visited Grogu in his cell in the empire -- and saw a surprising sight when he arrived. Grogu could be seen performing a double Force Choke on the two Stormtroopers in his cell, sending them both catapulting from one end of the room to another.

The double Force Choke feels noteworthy in and of itself, as no other Jedi has been canonically seen doing as much during the Star Wars franchise. Sure, Darth Vader has been shown doing a singular Force choke, but the notion of a Jedi being able to do both is definitely significant in some way -- and arguably raises the bar going into the final episodes of Season 2.

"I'll tease the past," Esposito explained in a recent interview. "We are able to refer to the historical nature of mythology that has already been laid down in previous Star Wars incarnations. This particular incarnation allows us as family members to really plant the seeds to realize a more cohesive world. So I love the fact that we're in such a futuristic show that throws back to the history and knowledge of what a warrior really is and where the line between good and evil sometimes gets blurred with desire. It allows me to dream really big and to realize that no matter what we want to do in life, if we have the aid of people and entities that share the same feelings, then there's hope again."

"So there's going to be a lot of battles and stormtroopers and all the dark troopers – everyone will get involved," Esposito continued. "We're all in a fresh new place to bring it home. I'm so excited to be a part of the show that is the best there is."

