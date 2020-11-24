The Mandalorian Star Says There Are "A Lot of Battles" Still to Come in Season 2

✖

We're halfway done with the second season of The Mandalorian, and the live-action Star Wars series has already thrown quite a lot at its viewers. The series' most recent episode was definitely no exception, providing more insight into the evil machinations of Moff Gideon, the villainous Imperial officer played by Giancarlo Esposito. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Esposito addressed what fans can expect from his character for the remainder of the season, including the fact that there will be "a lot more battles" still ahead.

"I'll tease the past," Esposito explained. "We are able to refer to the historical nature of mythology that has already been laid down in previous Star Wars incarnations. This particular incarnation allows us as family members to really plant the seeds to realize a more cohesive world. So I love the fact that we're in such a futuristic show that throws back to the history and knowledge of what a warrior really is and where the line between good and evil sometimes gets blurred with desire. It allows me to dream really big and to realize that no matter what we want to do in life, if we have the aid of people and entities that share the same feelings, then there's hope again."

"So there's going to be a lot of battles and stormtroopers and all the dark troopers – everyone will get involved," Esposito continued. "We're all in a fresh new place to bring it home. I'm so excited to be a part of the show that is the best there is."

Viewers got to see exactly what Gideon is cooking up in the series' twelfth episode, "The Siege", which officially established those aforementioned Dark Troopers. What exactly Gideon plans to do with them remains to be seen, but we do have a bit more insight into why exactly he's after The Child -- in hopes of using its "M count" (or midichlorians) to help create new Force-sensitive clone beings.

