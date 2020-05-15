Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Hyped Over Timothy Olyphant's Casting

Timothy Olyphant is just the latest superstar to join the expansive Star Wars universe. Friday afternoon, news surfaced the Justified alumnus had joined the second season of The Mandalorian in an undisclosed role, joining the likes of Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff, and more in what's shaping up to be a star-studded sophomore outing for the Jon Favreau show.

As with most things in the Star Wars world, things are still pretty tight-lipped about the plot for the second season, though producer Dave Filoni previously admitted he's returned to direct at least one more episode.

"I just did one episode this coming season," the executive revealed earlier this month. "I’m really excited about it, I wrote it and directed it, so you know, that’ll be a fun thing for me, and I’ve been learning from Jon [Favreau]. He’s a great mentor. You know, to be in that situation in a live-action show with someone like him and a fantastic team of people, it’s a really fortunate place for me to land because you’re with people that can really help you and realize the things that you’re trying to do story-wise."

As you might expect, Star Wars fans are incredibly hyped about adding the actor to the world, taking to Twitter in the moments after the announcement to theorize on who the character could be playing. See what fans are saying about the casting below: