Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Hyped Over Timothy Olyphant's Casting
Timothy Olyphant is just the latest superstar to join the expansive Star Wars universe. Friday afternoon, news surfaced the Justified alumnus had joined the second season of The Mandalorian in an undisclosed role, joining the likes of Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff, and more in what's shaping up to be a star-studded sophomore outing for the Jon Favreau show.
As with most things in the Star Wars world, things are still pretty tight-lipped about the plot for the second season, though producer Dave Filoni previously admitted he's returned to direct at least one more episode.
"I just did one episode this coming season," the executive revealed earlier this month. "I’m really excited about it, I wrote it and directed it, so you know, that’ll be a fun thing for me, and I’ve been learning from Jon [Favreau]. He’s a great mentor. You know, to be in that situation in a live-action show with someone like him and a fantastic team of people, it’s a really fortunate place for me to land because you’re with people that can really help you and realize the things that you’re trying to do story-wise."
As you might expect, Star Wars fans are incredibly hyped about adding the actor to the world, taking to Twitter in the moments after the announcement to theorize on who the character could be playing. See what fans are saying about the casting below:
A Western, You Say?
Timothy Olyphant, upon hearing there’s a western type show he hasn’t been cast in yet: *angrily jangling some spurs outside Jon Favreau’s house at 2am*— Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) May 15, 2020
Nostradamus
I saw Timothy Olyphant trending (w/o any context) and I immediately thought ‘he’s in S2 of Mandalorian’— Mr. Benzedrine (@_austinrjean) May 15, 2020
.
I was right🤗🙏🏼 #cantwait
Patience Is a Virtue
look i already wanna see season 2 of Mandalorian, adding Timothy Olyphant to the cast is doing nothing to help my impatience.— r.matt (@emptyphantoms) May 15, 2020
Best Thing Ever
I love timothy olyphant, like you dont understand this. This is gonna be the best thing ever— Hry's Esteem Booster⁷ (@rimsess) May 15, 2020
That's a Bunch of Exclamation Points
TIMOTHY OLYPHANT IN THE MANDALORIAN!!!!!!!!!— David Scott (@FreylikeDave) May 15, 2020
Beyond Perfect
Timothy Olyphant joins 'The Mandalorian'. I guess there is a level beyond perfect cause that just pushed them there.— Grumpus Dad (@GrumpusDad) May 15, 2020
sksksks
TIMOTHY OLYPHANT IS IN MANDOLOYIAN PLS?? What idk KKSKS PLS— DJW (@EACXcrush) May 15, 2020
Brain's Working Overtime
*sees Timothy Olyphant trending*
*checks*
"Timothy Olyphant has been joined Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian" in an unknown role"
*my brain* -- pic.twitter.com/JUKflEGl9R— WAC🐾 (@wacprime) May 15, 2020
The Stars Aligned
The universe had Timothy Olyphant cast in The Mandalorian for me specifically— Next To Normal Is Perfect (@gothsithlord) May 15, 2020
Y'all Get Me
I love how my friends know me so well that they messaged me with the Timothy Olyphant @themandalorian news. Y’all just get me. *wipes tear* pic.twitter.com/MC1Cg3hzEH— Diana (@DianaD416) May 15, 2020
