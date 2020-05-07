Star Wars: Dave Filoni Only Directing One Episode of The Mandalorian Season 2

✖

Dave Filoni is returning to direct Star Wars: The Mandalorian! The former Padawan to George Lucas is best known for his work on The Clone Wars, which had its series finale this week, but he recently transitioned to live-action with Disney+'s Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Filoni serves as an Executive Producer on the show, but he also directed the series premiere as well as the easter egg-filled fifth episode. While he is coming back for season two, he'll only be helming one episode this time. The creative recently spoke to Deadline about the upcoming second season.

"I just did one episode this coming season," Filoni revealed about directing. "I’m really excited about it, I wrote it and directed it, so you know, that’ll be a fun thing for me, and I’ve been learning from Jon [Favreau]. He’s a great mentor. You know, to be in that situation in a live-action show with someone like him and a fantastic team of people, it’s a really fortunate place for me to land because you’re with people that can really help you and realize the things that you’re trying to do story-wise."

Filoni also recently spoke with EW about his role on the series, revealing some interesting details about season two. "It's a lot of fun. Maybe that's just me reacting to making it," Filoni explained. "Now that I have a year of it under my belt, doing live-action — and I need so much more experience. I wrote in Clone Wars 'experience outranks everything,' and I need to get some. So it was a great learning experience, working with a great team of people, working with Jon. I've applied what I've learned into the second season to the best of my abilities. And I think everything is getting better and better, and everyone was energized from the reaction we got from the first season. We're looking forward to sharing it with everybody when we're finished."

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+.

