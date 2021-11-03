Station Eleven Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max has officially unveiled the first look at its latest blockbuster series. On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled the first look at Station Eleven, the live-action adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name. The trailer showcases a bit of the miniseries’ star-studded cast, including Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Lori Petty. The trailer also reveals that the series will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16th.

Station Eleven opens with a flu pandemic that wipes out the majority of the world’s population. The novel follows disparate groups of survivors in the post-apocalyptic world, including a traveling symphony of actors and musicians, as well as key figures prior to the pandemic itself. The series will star Davis as Kirsten, Patel as Jeevan, David Wilmot as Clark, Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary, Philippine Velge as Alexandra, Daniel Zovatto as The Prophet, Petty as The Conductor, Bernal as Arthur, Caitlin FitzGerald as Elizabeth, and Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda.

“We had already started [prior to the COVID-19 pandemic] and we believed in the concept,” Station Eleven showrunner Patrick Somerville explained during the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this year. “We always wanted to make a post-apocalyptic show about joy. As we began to live it, we began to feel feelings we didn’t expect to know about, and they influence things, but I think we did what we were always going to do.”

“The show is also about [that] what we had before is what’s after,” Somerville added. “Things are there on both ends of it, but what we learned is, I think, what matters.”

“The themes of the show were becoming so resonant as we’re going forward, it really made us think so much about what’s important in life, which is really what the show’s about,” executive producer and director Jeremy Podeswa echoed. “Really what matters is other people, the people in your life you care about, your health, and also making art, which is what we’re all doing with this show. That really gave us a great sense of purpose in a really difficult time.”

